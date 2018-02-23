Speech to Text for Local voter calls for stricter gun control

a voter who attended a legislative forum in hampton today says that gun regulation needs to be at the forefront of the state legislature's priority list. lawmakers on guns-vo-3 lowerthird2line:legislative forum hampton, ia one of the topics discussed at today's forum was mental health improvement. a recent survey from the des moines register and mediacom found more than two thirds of iowa residents are dissatisfied with the state's current approach to providing care for those who have mental illnesses. one resident tells kimt that it's not just improvement to care that could alleviate the situation... but also updating background checks on gun purchases.xxx lawmakers on guns-sot-4 lowerthird2line:linda kuehner concerned resident "when people want to buy a gun, there have to be gun checks, safety checks, whatever's necessary to match the right person or allow the right person or type of person to be in possession of a gun legally." in another poll from the des moines register... 56 percent of iowans said additional gun control measures won't reduce mass shootings... while 40 percent believe stricter laws would reduce them. / county