Speech to Text for School resource officer responds to shooting update

officer-sotvo-5 today - we asked a local school officer if it ever crosses his mind that someday - he may have to decide how to handle a similar life-or-death situtation.xxx school resource officer-natvo-4 jason - it does but i never really think about it. lowerthird2line:school resource officer training mason city, ia school resource officer jason trask with the mason city police department works with the mason city school district... and visits with students monday through friday. trask is trained on what to do if someone opens fire in a school--saying he knows how to deal with the threat from within.xxx school resource officer-sot-3 lowerthird2line:jason trask mcpd school resource officer jason - the first thing that comes to my mind with that to reach the shooter as soon as possible and be able to elimnate the threat to keep those kids safe. when he is walking the halls at any given school - trask says he is armed. /