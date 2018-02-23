Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-23-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. the sun helped to melt away some of the ice and snow today, but this is just the quiet time before we get more snowfall for saturday. patchy fog will develop tonight and into saturday morning. the snow is expected to begin in north iowa just after the noon hour and then make its way into southern minnesota around 3:00 pm and continue throughout the remainder of the evening. similar to the event on thursday night, there will be more rain/freezing rain around charles city and southeast hence limiting the snowfall totals. around albert lea and northwest, the heaviest of the snow will fall. we're looking at widespread amounts of 3-6" when all is said and done early sunday morning. sunday will be similar to today in that we will have sunshine and some clearing and some melting. monday and tuesday will be pretty nice as well with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30's with sunshine. our next system looks to move into the midwest by wednesday and early next thursday. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: mid teens. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: patchy am fog/pm snow showers.highs: lower to mid 30's. winds: west at 15 to 20 mph. saturday night: snow showers. accumulations around 3-6" expected. lows: lower to mid 20's. winds: west at 15 to