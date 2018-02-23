Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

snow wrapped up early morning, but now most of the area is covered by 1 to 4 inches of snow. this will make for a slick morning drive with improvements by this afternoon. there won't be any snow chance for the rest of the day as we see clouds and some sunshine for this afternoon. a winter storm looks to head our way for saturday. saturday will bring a stronger area of low pressure to the region. this is looking to bring heavier snowfall accumulations around 3 to 6 inches and potentially 6 to 10 for areas west of i?35. again, you'll find less around charles city and southeast but higher totals around albert lea and northwest. this will begin saturday afternoon and will continue throughout saturday night before wrapping up early sunday morning. sunday is looking nice with sunshine returning and highs in the lower 30's. sunshine will continue into the beginning of next week with highs in the 30's. today: mostly cloudy. highs: around 30. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: northwest becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: heavy snow & wintry mix. highs: low 30's. winds: east at thanks jon. still to come... a new report shows there's not a lot of competition to sell your home... but there