Speech to Text for North Iowa Home & Garden Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a celebrity gardener will be in mason city this weekend. don engebretson, or "the renegade gardener" will be hosting 3 seminars at the "north iowa home and landscaping show." engbretson is the author of 5 books and appears on tv shows to give some gardening tips and tricks. and one is... that people should give it try, if they're looking to unwind. "they're under far more stress i think and a much tougher and fast paced work environment, and a peaceful passion like gardening is starting to attract ? finally ? the next generation." the north iowa home and lanscaping show starts today at 3... and is held at the "north iowa events center"... admission is 5 bucks and it wraps up at 4, sunday afternoon.