Speech to Text for Carbon Monoxide alarm rules changing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

each year more than 400 americans die from carbon monoxide poisoning ?? leaving many wondering what's the best way to prevent that from happening. starting july first??in iowa?? if your home has a fuel? fired heater or appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage??you must have a carbon monoxide alarm. kimt news three's emily boster talked with a landlord about the change and has more this russ hardy has been a landlord now for more than 40 years. he rents out nearly 200 units within mason city alone. when it comes to carbon monoxide detectors he says he's working on getting them in place at each of his rental units. but soon??with iowa's new rule??he'll have to make sure its done to avoid being penalized. this is the sound of a carbon monoxide digital reader?? come july first an alarm like this needs to be in every existing single? family dwelling, single?family rental unit, and multiple unit residential building. buildings like the ones hardy owns. our first concern is everybody alright, and we hope that that is the fact the case. /// the mason city fire been a landlord now for more than 40 years. he rents out nearly 200 units within mason city alone. when it comes to carbon monoxide detectors he says he's working on getting them in place at each of his rental units. but soon??with iowa's new rule??he'll have to make sure its done to avoid being penalized. this is the sound of a carbon monoxide digital reader?? come july first an alarm like this needs to be in every existing single? family dwelling, single?family rental unit, and multiple unit residential building. buildings like the ones hardy owns. our first concern is everybody alright, and we hope that that is the fact the case. /// the mason city fire department says it will be up to the rental housing inspectors to enforce the rule. now the state fire marshal's office will be able to start enforcing penalties for structures that aren't complying.