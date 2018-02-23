Speech to Text for Mercy-Medical Center receiving maternity care award

a local hospital is receiving national recognition for their efforts in achieving high quality maternity care. kimt news three's alex jirgens has more. xxx <"really just getting a lot of support, also support on learning how to breastfeed, things like that. crystal ressler is a new mom... her daughter olivia is nearly 7 months old. she didn't know what to expect at first... but with the help of the staff at the mercy medical center north iowa birth center she feels much more confident. i had no idea what to expect. and they gave me a really great experience. they helped me with everything... even changing the diapers." it is this kind of service that's led to the birth center being designated by wellmark blue cross and blue shield as a "blue distinction center plus for maternity care designation". over 1,000 hospitals nationwide are recognized with this designation... 18 of which are in iowa. it's a big achievement for director nancy latham. "we're very proud to receive that distinction. we've worked really hard over the last year and several years to improve our quality and safety for our mothers and babies." here's how they did it. "we have been working on elected deliveries... not delivering before 39 weeks, trying to reduce our c?section rate on women's first pregnancy, and that's across the nation. many organizations are doing that, but we have been recognized that we have been meeting criterium that wellmark has put out." as for ressler, she has a message for those who helped her. "i would like to say a big thank you to everyone at mercy that to receive this designation... hosptials are evaluated on quality and cost of care. using data and analytics to better understand and improve medical practices... and have broad program avaialbility for members.///