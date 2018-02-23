Speech to Text for Proposed assault weapon ban

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conversation gun violence continues at the local and federal levels. u-s representative tim walz has now proposed an assault weapons ban for the state of minnesota. assault weapons ban-vo-2 assault weapons ban-vo-4 walz held an open meet and greet tonight in rochester - giving community members the chance to sit down and ask questions. walz says it's not above us to respect the second amendmen but we also need to bring our children home from school safely.xxx assault weapons ban-sot-1 assault weapons ban-sot-2 "i am not under any illusion that you stop all of this but i am willing to say enough is enough let's keep these out of the hands of people" he believes it would be beneficial to our community for us to have open and honest conversations with both parties about what can be done to keep everyone safe.