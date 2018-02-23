Speech to Text for Candidate forum

hear from minnesota's gubernatorial candidates. k-i-m-t news 3's brooke mckivergan attended the forum and spoke with community members about the issues that matter to them. she has the story. xxx governor forum-pkg-1 governor forum-pkg-6 community members gathered tonight from all different groups, backgrounds, ethnicities, and religious beliefs. "knowledge is power" mylinh vo tells me she's here to make sure people are educating themselves when it comes to minnesota's gubernatorial candidates. governor forum-pkg-2 "you just don't want to vote blindy. so when you're voting, make sure you do vote, but when you are voting make sure you're up to date on all of the issues. governor forum-pkg-7 and many community members were there for that same reason- except maria zavala. governor forum-pkg-3 "i am actually a daca recipient so i am here to talk about my experience as an immigrant in rochester" governor forum-pkg-8 maria is 19 years old and says she's here to make her voice heard. "i'm not going to lie, you don't see a lot of hispanics so i just want to show them that we are here in the rochester community and we need to be heard by them." and she was. for over 3 decades we have seen the scapegoating of immigrant families in this country and minnesota isn't an exception of that and now we have seen the failure of congress to pass a dream act that will have a serious consequence on my future...as well as many other families." people were able to stand and ask their questions-each candidate had 2 minutes to respond. one big question these candidates answered is how to resolve rochester's affordable housing issue. with the rising cost of affordbale housing my friends and i are wondering if we will ever be able to afford a house because that's been the dream the minnesota gubernatorial election will take place this year on november 6th.