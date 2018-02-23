Speech to Text for Snow impacts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of snow is already impacting the roads in mason city. those with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office say they have not had to deal with any rollovers or accidents at this hour. they say a lot of the main roads are wet right now, but the sides roads are partially covered in ice. i took the gopro out tonight so you can get a look for yourself. first look two-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:roads being impacted by snow mason city, ia this is part of the downtown area-- you can see already a lot of snow accumulation on the roads. they are slick, so give yourself some time to reach your destination if you are heading out. one person we spoke with says she is really having to focus more on her own driving to keep her and her family safe.xxx first look two-lsot-1 first look two-lsot-2 slowing down, watching on coming cars that maybe slipping watching yourself slipping maybe on the ice or an ice patch, just basically slowing down. first look two-lsot-3 now another part of keeping yourself and others safe on the roads in the winter is cleaning snow and ice from your cars. katie - i have been talking to law enforcement this afternoon - i'll tell you what you need to know to avoid getting a ticket. live in mason city, brian tabick, kimt news