Speech to Text for Clearing off your car

having to clear snow and ice from their cars. but we have to for safety reasons and because it's state law. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now to explain what areas of your vehicle are most important to have clear. brian what did you learn? xxx maplive:keeping your car free of snow and ice mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mc library.jpg katie im at the mason city public library parking lot. you can see so these cars are going to need to be cleaned off come morning. but iowa and minnesota differ on how much snow needs to be removed from vehicles.. ice scrapers-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:keeping your car ice and snow free mason city, ia natural sound not many enjoy cleaning the snow and ice off their cars including chris woltjer of hampton natural sound but he knows, it is iowa state law that you keep all of the windows completely clear. natural sound ice scrapers-pkg-3 it's just common courtesy for people to see and also with the visibility for myself and for my safety and passengers ice scrapers-pkg-4 but it's a law he says many people don't follow - and should because it can be considered a liability. a lot they just clean up just a small little chunk that's like ok how are you gonna say this big huge when shield you got a little tiny hole in minnesota, it is law to make sure you clean off the entire car. including the windows... natural sound roof.... natural sound and hood, something woltjer says he would like to see in iowa as well. you need to have it all cleaned off so if there's ice and it melts off the top and then comes flying in the car doesn't anybody behind you ice scrapers-ltag-2 so this is a tip i learned this week from the mason city fire department that i think many people can benefit from. when it comes to clearing ice off of your windshields, you can use this side here, but when you have the super strong ice like we saw this week-- those with the fire department say these prongs on the other side of the scrapper do a much better job at breaking the ice. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. though it is not law in iowa to clean off the top of your car, law enforcement say if the ice and snow from the top of your vehicle damages another, or causes an accident, you could be liable.