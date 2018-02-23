Speech to Text for Hallie's heroics 10:00

you've seen the shot... if not.. its all over our facebook page... and kimt.com. - north union's hallie reese.. banked in the game winner last night.. beating western christian... and sending the warriors to state. - i asked hallie... about her shot.. that's gaining national attention.xx hallie heroics-pkg-2 lowerthird2line:hallie reese north union senior hallie: some people think its like a middle school game and they think all of these random things, im like... if you only knew. hallie heroics-pkg-5 aj: it's a once in a lifetime moment.. that everyone at north union will be talking about forever. hallie heroics-pkg-4 hallie: ive seen it like 30 times, last night i went to bed at like 3 oh clock in the morning, because my phone kept buzzing. aj: and the phone calls last night.. .are only the start.. she's been on national news already.. and then she walked into school today. hallie: i got a bunch of hugs, they were like great shot, great shot, i was like thanks, but everyone else played big part in it too, aj: even though the celebration continues at north union... the reality of this shot.. and what it means to her program.. is still kind of crazy. hallie: sam and i when we were holding up the banners, we were like is this real life, i pinched her and was like do you feel that, she says yeah, well its real. hallie heroics-pkg-6 aj: of course i also had to ask allie... if i gave her a ball today... could she make that shot again? hallie heroics-pkg-7 hallie: every time, i practice it all the time in practice, gosh its such an easy shot to make, no i don't think it would ever go in again. spx fp 4 team score:mn hs boys hockey