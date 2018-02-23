Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/22)

could see round three between charles city and waverly shell rock in a substate final. - but both teams... have work to do first. - and for the comets that means a substate semifinal against webster city. - charles city down 4 at recess.. so we will just skip those highlights... right to the 3rd quarter...jack molstead muscles in a bucket. - next trip.. molstead finds bradley andrews on the wing.. and just like that... the comets are now in the lead...and they never look back. - molstead with the strip... andrews... lobs back to jack... and number two... gets two more...molstead leads everyone with 20 on the night. - mike cranshaw is also in double figures for c- c... getting the floater to fall.. cranshaw has 17. - and charles city moves on... 65- to 58.

Webster City 58, Charles City 65 Final

Cade Hemesath, Charles City Senior: "we lose we are done, for the rest of our lives for high school ball, its really important to keep your composure, it was really nice to get this win in front of our home crowd after being down."

Jack Molstead, Charles City Junior: "our mindset when we went into the locker room was we have to play defense, we have to get to the hole, we had 23 points in the first half, that's not like us, obviously shots started to fall, we got to hole and then we locked up on their shooters."

- next up for the comets is... round three with some of their best buddies at waverly shell rock. - the location of this game has changed for the second time.. its now at denver.. monday night at 7.