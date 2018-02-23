Speech to Text for CLEAR OFF YOUR CARS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to know? xxx snow-lintro-2 katie im not sure who's car this is, but they can thank me later-- i spoke with law enforcement today about clearing off your car. just how much needs cleared off? and according to state law, what spots do you need clear? snow-lmpkg-1 ice scrapers-lmpkg-2 for many people like chris woltjer - cleaning off your vehicle completely is for everyone's safety, but in iowa and minnesota it is state law to make sure all of your windows are clean. while it is not currently required by law in iowa to clear off the top of your car - those with the iowa state patrol say it is not only common courtesy, but you could be liable for if that snow comes off and causes an accident. something woltjer says he makes sure to take the time to clean off the snow and ice. lowerthird2line:chris woltjer hampton, ia it's just common courtesy for people to see and also with the visibility for myself and my safety and passengers. ice scrapers-ltag-2 and in minnesota is it state law to make sure the top of your car is cleaned off-- those with the minnesota state patrol say they see a lot of semi trailors that are not following this rule. katie those drivers are responible if damage is caused by that snow as well. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. if you do get pulled over for a vehcile that is not completely clear-- a fine in iowa is around 130 dollars and in minnesota that ticket is 145 dollars. / riceville update-vo-3 classes are