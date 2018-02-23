Speech to Text for Students Want Change

speak out today - after 17 lives were taken by a gunman in parkland florida. drive for change-vo-1 change after shooting-vo-3 pierre ruffin is a student at rochester community and technical college. he says he's upset that stricter gun regulations weren't passed after the sandy hook shooting. so he's happy to see more people his age speak up and fight for change. he says the student protests wednesday lit a fire inside him to fight for justice. because he feels our president isn't doing enough. xxx drive for change-sot-1 lowerthird2line:pierre ruffin student, rctc actions show louder than words his actions speaking really clearly that he doesn't care ruffin feels it is up to the younger generation now to fight for