Speech to Text for Veterans fair connects them with local resources

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

veterans with resources available in olmsted county. veterans resource fair-intro-1 kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us inside that program.xxx veterans resource fair-pkg-1 veterans resource fair-pkg-2 nats "that's what we are here for, so you don't have to do it yourself" darwin bang is a korean war veteran. nats "but financially it would be a real plus for me." for darwin, the real plus for him and other vets is information veterans resource fair-pkg-3 i am hoping to find out a bit more whether there is things that will specifically benefit me as a korean veteran veterans resource fair-pkg-4 nats "and 51 for your heart rate." vets are receiving that information on medical and mental support, and fire and home safety.. nats "give something back." giving back is why air force veteran jim johnson organized this fair... to get veterans matched up with resources. veterans resource fair-pkg-5 "a lot of veterans especially you know we need to keep our bodies active and we just want to feel better." veterans resource fair-pkg-6 nats "i have to go there." local vets are gaining assistance to enhance their quality of life through counseling, claims assistance, education, advocacy, and special projects. "in this case it is helpful to we veterans that don't know that there are things that we could tap into.." veterans resource fair-pkg-7 "its is a rare opportunity for the ten thousand veterans in olmsted county to receive the help they need. annalise johnson kimt news 3." / olmsted county is home to about ten thousand veterans. if you are a veteran but missed the fair today - kimt.com:local news head to kimt- dot-com. there - we've posted a link that you can use to get connected to resources in the area. you will find it with this story under "local news." / doctors