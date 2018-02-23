Speech to Text for Garage destroyed in fire

house fire-stngr-2 a garage is destroyed after a fire broke out earlier today. kimt news 3's stefante randall joins us live from that scene in mason city - after taking to a neighbor who watched as firefighters fought the flames. stefante?xxx maplive:fire destroys garage mason city, ia google earth 2018 google 1406 s georgia ave.jpg amy - im on south georgia avenue in mason city mc house fire-lintro-4 where as you can see - this house behind me caught fire this morning.xxx mc house fire-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line drone:crews battle house fire mason city, ia here's a look at the scene from our kimt news 3 drone. lowerthird2line:crews battle house fire mason city, ia according to firefighters - they received reports of heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage. the also say the heat from the flames burned a power line... causing it to break and land on a parked car. the garage is completely destroyed and there is some water damage inside the home. we spoke to a neighbor who shares what he witnessed.xx mc house fire-mpkg-5 "i just noticed some activity over there and at first it looked like a power line had come down so we were just watching the neighbor and then we saw the police arrive and then next we were looking out of the window and black smoke was rolling from out of the top of the house." / mc house fire-ltag-2 the home owner and his dog and cat were inside when the flames broke out but they were all able to get out safely. the cat was rescued by firefighters - and shoop offered to take the animal to the veterinarian's office to get checked out. reporting live in mason city- stefante ranall kimt news 3. / thank you stefante. firefighters say they are still investigating what caused the blaze to ignite. / a fair is