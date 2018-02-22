Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-22-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-stngr-1 lowerthird2line:snow is starting to come down mason city, ia well the snow has started comwing down in our area already--- you can here a lot of people already having to clear off their cars. that looks a lot of fun-- pretty maybe they can come help out and clean my car off next. we will have a look at why it is so important to keep your car cleaning coming up at six. tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 tonight: snow showers continue with some wintry mix. lows: lower to mid 20's. winds: southeast att at 10 to 15 mph. friday: mostly cloudy. highs: around 30. winds: west- northwest at 6 to 12 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: west- northwest at 6 to 12 mph. weather-live-2 we're tracking yet another roud of moderate snowfall, looking to touch down more heavily in the rochester area starting around 6 pm, carrying into early friday morning. anywhere between 1 and 3 inches of fresh powder can be expected in the rochester area specifically, with the threat for higher amounts to the northwest into central wisconsin. as of now, we're just waiting for the snowfall to make way into the med city. temperatures are mild, sitting in the mid to upper 20s with calmer winds...really just the calm before the flakes. although we're sitting pretty now, the activity will begin soon, just in time for your evening commute. snow will last into the early morning as well, which will prove a challenge for those looking to head out on the roadways through the morning hours. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. we started out this morning with some snowfall, but more is on the way tonight. much of the area will deal with snowfall although places around charles city and southeast will deal with a light glaze before things changeover to snow. for this reason, the lesser snow accumulations will be found around charles city and southeast but more will be found around albert lea and northwest. this ends early friday morning -- around 5:00 am to be exact. this gives us a break from the wintry precipitation