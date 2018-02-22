Speech to Text for Mercy Heart Health Minute

mercy heart health minute-pkg-6 it's time for the mercy heart health minute. today we're talking with doctor samuel congello about heart failure....freque ncy, treatment, and fatalities. how common is heart failure in the united states? " the frequency of heart failure is rising with the aging population and is estimated at 6.5 million adults. " major risk factors for heart failure are coronary heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes. what are some of the treatment options for heart failure? " corrected by treating the underlying cause; i.e. - repairing a heart valve or controlling a fast heart rhythm may reverse heart failure. " balance of the right medications and, in some cases, use of devices that help the heart beat and contract properly. " new medications available specific to heart failure that you can discuss with your physician how much money is spent on heart failure each year? " heart failure costs the nation an estimated 30.7 billion dollars each year. the total includes the cost of health care services, medications to treat heart failure, and missed days of work. tell us about heart failure mortality. " about 5.7 million adults in the u.s. have heart failure " about half of people who develop heart failure die within 5 years of diagnosis " heart failure related deaths are more common in certain areas of the country, it is highly dependent on risk factors. thank you doctor congello. you can find the mercy heart health minute at kimt-dot-com.. /