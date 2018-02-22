Speech to Text for Hallie's Heroics 6:00

those stories... where we kind of say... no way that happened... and then we see the video.. an we watch it again... and again.. and again. - last night.. north union and western christian are tied.. late in the 4th quarter. she made it!-vo-4 she made it!-vo-3 - and here we go.. lets watching it again. - number 21 in black is who you want to focus on... that's north union's hallie reese... she gets the ball.. and with one hand.... launches toward the hoop.. it banks in.. the celebration ensues... and the warriors are going to state. - i asked hallie this afternoon..to describe one of the wildest plays.... we've ever seen.xxx she made it!-sot-3 she made it!-sot-2 hallie reese: i was really off balanced, i didn't really look at the basket, i just threw it up there and said please lord let it go in, and then next thing i know chloe is lifting me up off the ground, so thats when i found out it went in. spx fp multi line:ia hs state tournament local games 4a) mason city vs. grinnell 3a) crestwood vs. south ... - its going to be a busy week in des moines. - in addition to the north union girls... we have four more teams to keep an eye on. - first on the floor is mason city on monday night. - crestwood and clear lake... are taking part in 3-a quarterfinals on tuesday afternoon. - and then on wednesday the stage is set for north union.. and garrigan to make their 20-18 state debuts. / cc boys playing