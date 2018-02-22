Speech to Text for Community reacts after Riceville school threat

thanks jon. with the nation on high alert after 17 were killed in a mass school shooting nearly a week ago ?? hearing that riceville community schools is closed today due to a threat has parents and grandparents concerned. within in the last hour we've learned while they aren't saying what the threat is??the school district is stressing its not ok to make threats, joke about, or make light of school shootings. and as of right now??a suspect who is a former student?? has been identified but the investigation is still ongoing. kimt news 3's emily boster is getting reaction from those who send their kids there every day./// one thing we do know is that the students safety is the upmost concern at the riceville school district which has the community just buzzing blocks away. she's safe, if it's a legitimate threat or not she's safe. betsy morse is the mother of a sophomore attending riceville high school. she's still processing the news that her daughter isn't at school today due to a possible threat. it's just too surreal it does not seem, it hasn't set in yet. morse is one of many who know right now it was students who reported the threat to school officials. superintenden t of riceville community schools says that shows bravery??and that parents are talking to their kids about reporting if they see something or hear something. i think that's wonderful i think they keep saying if you hear something or see something you should say something. morse says she too is happy and relieved a bit that action was taken?? because everybody is getting blamed for not saying something. a lot of the parents and grandparents i spoke to today say their kids haven't been asking too many questions today. in thank you emily. the howard county sheriff's office is working the investigation?? the u?s attorney general's office and f?b?