Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-22-18

today. snow is welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the winter weather is back for today. snow is already moving in this morning and will be staying for the afternoon and tonight. this will make for slick roads and lowered visibilities. a winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire area. there will also be a chance for some wintry mix this afternoon and tonight which would add a glaze to the already slippery conditions. this looks to wrap up early friday morning before 5:00 am. we are looking at new amounts between 2?3" of snowfall with some areas along and west of i?35 potentially seeing near 4 to 5 inches. we'll catch a break friday from the snowfall, but we will be tracking yet another storm for saturday. this one will pack more of a moisture punch. this will have the threat for some wintry mix but the emphasis will be on more snowfall. amounts are looking to be between 3?6" leaving us if you count thursday's storm between 4?8" of snow. the heaviest amounts look to fall from a line from albert lea through rochester and northwest and then slightly less the further southeast you go ?? a line from charles city to preston and southeast for example. we do quiet down next week and even warm back up into the lower to mid 30's. today: light am snow/heavier by afternoon and evening. highs: near 30 winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: snow showers continue with some wintry mix. 2?3" accumulation expected. lows: mid 20's. winds: east becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: mostly thanks