Speech to Text for Flu season possibly leveling off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the c?d?c is starting to think this year's flu season may be leveling off. one area clinic we spoke is hopeful that's the case. doctor joseph kinskey at quick care urgent care clinic says at this point they've run out of flu tests. and at this time??they don't know if they'll get more. so when he hears that the c?d?c is seeing doctor visits with flu like symptoms are the same seen the week before??he says that's a relief. kinskey says they've started to see the number of those coming in with influenza tappering off. stressing this year's flu season has been a scary one./// it's been kind of scary because there has been a lot of deaths this year especially in young children. you see them one day the next day they're in the hospital and they die. kinskey says thankfully he has not had a case this year where a child patient has died from the flu. we reached out to mayo clinic and they say they are still seeing new flu cases when we checked in with them this morning..