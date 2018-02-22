Speech to Text for Rev. Graham's Rochester connections

around the world and in our community are reacting to the passing of reverend billy graham wednesday morning. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with the story. good morning tyler and arielle, reverend billy graham spent time in minneapolis, but i'm learning about all the time he spent here in rochester. rochester has a big connection with billy graham. pastor john steer is the senior pastor at autumn ridge church. he says reverend billy graham used to visit mayo clinic and would visit autum ridge church when he did. graham knew every pastor at the church for years, which is why in the early 90s, graham wanted to meet pastor steer. he told me to always have my bible open on my desk. you'll look down, you'll see divine truth, ideas will come to your mind. pastor steer told me that piece of advice was one of the biggest lessons he learned from reverend graham. and even all these years later, he still keeps a reverend graham had a close relationship with mayo, not only as a patient at times, he was also their keynote speaker at the opening of the clinic's first practice outside of rochester in 19?86.