wx_icon Mason City 21°

wx_icon Albert Lea 21°

wx_icon Austin 19°

wx_icon Charles City 23°

wx_icon Rochester 19°

Clear
Riceville schools canceled Thursday due to threat Full Story
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Rev. Graham's Rochester roots

Rev. Graham's Rochester roots

Posted: Thu Feb 22 05:07:34 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 22 05:07:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Rev. Graham's Rochester roots

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

joins us live to tell us how the reverend's legacy lives good morning tyler and arielle, i talked to the senior pastor at autumn ridge church in rochester, where billy graham actually spoke at years ago. he has never been more alive than he is today. pastor john steer is the senior pastor at autumn ridge church... and has reverend graham closely over the years... reading his books, joining in crusades, and even meeting graham. he says reverend graham's legacy will live on as he often preached about heaven and eternal life. pastor steer tells us why reverend graham reached so many people. throughout his life, billy graham was blemish free. he really did live out what he preached. pastor john steer, who again met billy graham, says he was one of the most authentic and genuine people, thank you annalisa. graham was 99 years old when he passed away on wednesday morning.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events