Speech to Text for Rev. Graham's Rochester roots

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

joins us live to tell us how the reverend's legacy lives good morning tyler and arielle, i talked to the senior pastor at autumn ridge church in rochester, where billy graham actually spoke at years ago. he has never been more alive than he is today. pastor john steer is the senior pastor at autumn ridge church... and has reverend graham closely over the years... reading his books, joining in crusades, and even meeting graham. he says reverend graham's legacy will live on as he often preached about heaven and eternal life. pastor steer tells us why reverend graham reached so many people. throughout his life, billy graham was blemish free. he really did live out what he preached. pastor john steer, who again met billy graham, says he was one of the most authentic and genuine people, thank you annalisa. graham was 99 years old when he passed away on wednesday morning.