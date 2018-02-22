wx_icon Mason City 21°

Discussion on funding

Mercy Medical Center North Iowa held their quarterly "Coffee and Conversations"

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

morning - discussions on finance and healthcare took place at mercy medical center north iowa's east campus for their quarterly "coffee and conversations." mercy medicaid-vo-2 mercy medicaid-vo-3 vice president of finance dannette zook held an educational presentation on how hospitals are financed via medicaid and medicare. while iowa has switched from a state-based medicaid system to privately-run managed care...zook says the hospital has faced the same issues as others in the state.xxx mercy medicaid-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dannette zook executive vp finance - mercy medical center north iowa "as far as authorizations, medical necessity, how their payment systems worked with us. and we had to work through that road with them to make sure we were being paid accurately, timely.." then-governor terry branstad announced the move in early 20-15 and it was officially implemented the following year..

