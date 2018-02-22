Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/21)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wild thing. - at one point you are going home - but in your next breath... you are going to state. - north union warriors... hold onto your hats... this is wild. north union to state-vo-5 north union to state-vo-4 - the warriors and western christian are tied at 48... time winding down. - watch number 21 in black.. that's hallie reese... and throws up a shot.. with one hand.. and oh my gosh... it goes in. - we can watch this thing a million times.. and still never believe it. - north union... is going to state... and hallie reese.. is going national. / / garrigan as well-vo-3 garrigan as well-vo-2 - and folks we are only getting started.. how about this one.. garrigan is down three against kingsley pierson.. time winding down... jenna boelter connects... forces overtime... and the bears win it there. - boelter and the bears are going to state for the first time in 18 years. / - this is a stat you want on your side. - the west hancock girls lead all of class 1-a in free throw percentage. - something tells me that will play a role in their regional final against kee. wh vs kee girls-vo-7 wh vs kee girls-vo-3 - kee is 21 and 1... west hancock is 21 and 2.. the winner goes to next week's state tournament. - 1st quarter action... eagles... going down low to amanda chizek.. .score two for the sophomore. - but give kee a lot of credit for their start to this game... ashley schwartzhoff... dribbles her way into this three ball.. the kee hawks up .. after one quarter of play. - it could have been a lot worse.. if it wasn't for maddie eisenman... she hits a couple of big shots early to keep the eagles close. - and in the 3rd quarter... here comes west hancock...kelly leerar finds a wide open eisenman... three more for her... and this baby is tied. - in fact.. the eagles start to build a lead.. rachel leerar.. their star freshman.. drives the lane... give her the and one. - but the play of the game... might be this one... eagles have the ball... schwartzoff with the steal... she takes it the other way... misses the first shot.. but her friend makayla walleser is there for the put back... and we are going to o-t. - and kee... out scores the eagles... 7 to zero in the extra four minutes... securing their spot at state... kee beats west hancock...46-39. / lowerthirdlinescore:class 1a region 2 (9) kee (6) west hancock 46 39 final/ot mohawks draw-vo-4 nx fp multi line video box:class 4a state tournament grinnell vs. mason city monday at 8:30 g: 21-2 .. mc ... - the class 4-a state tournament field is finally set. - and mason city fans..make sure you get some coffee on monday... your mohawks are playing the late game. - curt klaahsens team is set to take on grinnell in a 4-a quarterfinal... at 8:30 next monday night. - grinnell is 21 and 2.. they are the 3-seed. - mason city is 14 and 9.. they are the 6-seed. / /