Speech to Text for Rev. Billy Graham dies at 99

billy graham-vo-3 the popular reverend billy graham passed away this morning - leaving what's being called a legacy behind in the christain community. billy graham-vo-1 billy graham-vo-2 reverend graham passed away in north carolina at the age of 99 - something that came as a shock to bill white of mason city. white said graham left a big impact on himself and the christian community as a whole with his speeches and the way he preached to his crowds.xxx billy graham-sot-1 billy graham-sot-2 the way he preached he would have rallies in stadiums and the stadiums would be full just like a football game so he had a big attraction and he is going to be really missed. white says graham's loss will be felt throughout the united states.