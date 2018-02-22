Speech to Text for Jump rope for heart

here and fill up to try and keep your driveways and walk ways safe. / cov. your health-pkg-2 jumprope-vo-3 an elementary school in stewartville is not only jumping for joy - they're jumping rope to raise money heart disease. jumprope-vo-1 jumprope-vo-2 bonner elementary is hoping to raise 29-thousand dollars by next monday. elizabeth strobel is a teacher at the elementary school. she says each year she increases the goal because it really motivates students. strobel also says heart health really hits home for some students- so raising the money becomes a personal goal. xxx jumprope-sot-1 jumprope-sot-2 it's the students and my baby. it's our baby we get very excited about this program and we work hard to save those lives and to make a difference in the world for those people strobel says they beat their goal of 28- thousand dollars last year and they're hoping to do the same this year. if you would like to donate to the cause you can give bonner elementary a call.