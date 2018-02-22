Speech to Text for Students protest gun violence

walk out setup-sotvo-3 thank you for joining us - i'm katie huinker. first tonight - a discussion happening across the nation. from the executive branch of the united states to classrooms right here in our area - people are asking what can be done about gun violence.xxx walk out setup-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:trump holds listening session on gun violence kimt news 3 in addition to what we're going to do about background checks we're going to go very strong into age age of purchase and we're also goin to go very strong into the mental health aspect of what's going on during a listening session at the white house today - president trump heard from students - parents - and teachers from towns impacted by gun violence. the session is part of efforts the trump administration says it's taking to make schools safe again. / ots:school threats orono ots.jpg many worry this cycle will repeat itself if no action is taken. just today - we're learning social media threats prompted a lockdown at a suburban minneapolis school district. orono threats-grx-2 orono schools went into lockdown after posts on twitter and facebook indicated there would be a shooting at the schools at noon. police ended up arresting a male student on suspicion of terroristic threats. school walk out-stngr-2 to prevent future tragedies from happening - students are leaving class in a statement to lawmakers. in rochester alone - three high schools had students participate in walk outs to remember the lives lost in the parkland florida shooting. kimt's brooke mckivergan spoke with a student who took part in this today. school walk out-stngr-1 she is live in our rochester studio now. brooke what does she have to say? xxx lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com katie - it was a powerful sight to see today. john marshal high school, mayo high school, and century high school all held a 17 minute walk out at noon in honor of the lives that were lost in parkland florida. it also gave students a chance to stand up against gun violence. xxx school walk out-pkg-1 "we are students, we are victims, we are change" lowerthird2line:student walk out to protest gun violence rochester, mn those words are ringing out loud and clear in rochester today. one of those students chanting is 15 year old yezi gugsa. at 15 years old - she's already frustrated with the government. school walk out-pkg-2 "it seems like the legislatures in the government is not really getting the idea that there's an issue. we shouldn't be able to buy a gun before we can drink alcohol." school walk out-pkg-4 yezi says one of the chants that were being shouted today was "we are the future" and for a good reason. "if the adults in power aren't going to be the ones making a change then we need to be the ones making a change." yezi tells me the walkout was emotional but she was happy to see more than one hundred of her classmates coming together to stand up for the change they wish to see. live in the rochester studio-brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / minneapolis walkout-vo-5 thank you brooke. and those rochester students who participated today can say they've joined a nation-wide movement. minneapolis walkout-vo-3 minneapolis walkout-vo-4 with demonstrations all the way from florida to california - students from several minneapolis schools also walked out in protest today. the students marched along nicollet avenue - with their final destination being minneapolis city hall. / ots:dayton commends students