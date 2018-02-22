Speech to Text for Art Exhibit Reflecting on Shootings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ots:new art exhibit school shooting exhibit.jpg it's a story we told just minutes ago. a new art exhibit is opening up in iowa to shed light on gun violence. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick reports. xxx shooting exhibit-pkg-7 natural sound lowerthird2line:art exhibit opens to reflect on recent shootings kimt news 3 the parkland florida shooting is still fresh in many people's minds a week after the shooting, including eric wierson of ames. lowerthird2line:eric weirson ames, ia numb but it keeps happening so really trying to get ahead i mean in all honesty i feel like he'll continue to happen without any reaction to stopping the other end of it with access to guns lowerthird2line:art exhibit opens to reflect on recent shootings ames, ia weierson says without change he fears incidents like this won't end. las vegas becomes the next one florida and i feel like there's another one probably around the bend unfortunately las vegas becomes the next one florida and i feel like there's another one probably around the bend unfortunately even for those like savanna falter, the school shooting is impacting her school life. shooting exhibit-pkg-3 any of the shootings happened it's a bit difficult to get up and go to class being a large university or you're not sure who is caring a gun and what specifically their stances are lowerthird2line:art exhibit opens to reflect on recent shootings ames, ia which is why those with christain petersen art museum set up the interactive event, to give people like weirson a place to voice his concerns and feelings on all of the shootings in recent history. we find these events tragedies we don't want him to continue any feel that it's imperative that we aren't silent one powerful statement is being made through balloons. these represent those who died in parkland. they will deflait over the course of the exhibit demonstrating the idea that no change will happen. you can only talk about it so much i think actions come in the play and so you know you can write your legislature you can have rallies in ames brian tabick k-i-m-t news three.