Fresh Start Program

The program raised awareness about suicide and what resources are available for students

Posted: Wed Feb 21 16:46:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Feb 21 16:46:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Fresh Start Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

holding an event of their own when it comes to suicide prevention. today's "fresh start" event - was a chance to check in with students and offer information. several local organizations were in attendence to provide students with information on suicide prevention and to answer questions. we spoke with one student who says having events like this canhelp students speak out about their issues.xxx fresh start-sot-3 lowerthird2line:savanna cordle student "i think that there is stigma about it and how peole are depressed because they are sad and i think it really helps to bring awareness that it's not just one thing and that it's really important to reach out to other people to get help from others you know it takes a village is really important."

