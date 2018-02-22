Speech to Text for Suicide Prevention Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leading cause of death in iowa. that's according to the american foundation for suicide prevention. now - state law makers are proposing a bill that would require educators to take a course on suicide prevention. suicide aware-stnger-3 kimt news three's stefante randall has the details. xxx suicide aware-pkgll-1 suicide aware-pkgll-2 jeremy white teaches at mason city high school. when he learned about the new bill in iowa proposing all educators to take a 60- minute course on suicide prevention...he immediately questioned whether 60 minutes is long enough. suicide aware-pkgll-3 "i think it is a great idea for all educators to know more about mental health and know more about suicide idiation. i don't know if one hour is enough. i think that it takes a longer time and if it's done all online i dont know if that will get the effectiveness that they would want. suicide aware-pkgll-4 the goal of the bill is to provide school officials with the knowledge to identify the signs and symptons of students experiencing a mental issue. my role as an adult is to go and get them the help that they need so that's a big thing that students will share if you buld a relationship." even students like freshman kylie hansen are in favor of the bill. suicide aware-pkgll-5 "i feel like taking this course for teachers would be just proactive and help prevent suicides from happening in the future." suicide aware-pkgll-6 she says the more information the teachers have on suicide - the better they can help students who may be struggling. "they know that their teachers are someone they can trust and someone that teiere teachers might understand a little bit better from taking the course now." as for white - he says his ultimate goal as an educator is to make sure he can save as many teens as he can. "i hope that teachers are more aware and build that realationship with their students and i hope that if it can save one students life that's the major thing. / fresh start-vo-3 lowerthird2line:fresh start program forest city, ia meanwhile - waldorf university is