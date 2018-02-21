Speech to Text for School district discusses security measures

one week has passed since 17 people died in a school shooting in florida. today - we are learning what steps area districts are taking to protect students. one method is known as 'run - hide - fight'. to explain - kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us from studio 3... alex?xxx alice training-lintro-2 amy - when the new charles city middle school was built three years ago - one function they wanted to have was stronger safety features to keep unwanted people out. and those at the school feel they...along with law enforcement...a re prepared.xxx alice training-pkg-2 alice training-pkg-3 dan cox has been the superintendent for the charles city school district for 5 years now. initially...securi ty in district buildings was fairly simple. "only one of our buildings at the time, had secure entry that you would have to buzz to get in." since that time...it has been added to all buildings. and with the design of the new middle school...it was set up with safety in mind. alice training-pkg-4 "making sure that we had public spaces separate from the academic areas, the ability to lock down the facility quickly, and secure entry vestibules like the one where you came in this afternoon." alice training-pkg-7 when you enter through the entry way... you must buzz into the front desk... or swipe a magnetic key. if you don't have either...you're not getting in. alice training-pkg-8 as another layer of security...the charles city police department added a school resource officer many years ago...which charles city police captain brandon franke says even in smaller school districts... it's important to have one on location. alice training-pkg-5 "we as a department felt that it was very important to have an officer in school. one, to obviously monitor what's going on in the school, and two, so they could be here, someone the kids know and trust on a regular basis and feel comfortable talking to that officer." in addition...the alice training-pkg-9 in addition...the district uses a safety plan called 'run - hide - fight'...which is supported by the department of homeland security. 5th grade teacher elizabeth platte feels that the training she and other staffers have and will continue to receive is effective. alice training-pkg-6 "i feel that we have a lot of exits in this building that are conducive to that, no matter where you are at. and i feel that we have a lot of reliable responsible adults that will get our kids to safety in the unlikely event it would happen." alice training-ltag-2 we've talked to other school districts in the area to see what programs they implement. mason city uses the alice system...which stands for alert - lockdown - inform - counter - evacuate. in studio 3 - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. we reached out to mason city superintendent dave versteig... who says there are plans in the works to have students undergo the training as well. /