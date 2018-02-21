Speech to Text for Job fair could reduce shortage of nurses

20-22... there will be a need for more than three million nurses. that's according to the american nurses association. nursing career fair-stngr-1 kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from our rochester studio to show us how a local college is trying to help.xxx nursing career fair-lintro-2 r-c-t-c is helping fill that gap by hosting a nursing job fair. i caught up with one student who knew she wanted to be a nurse at a very young age.xxx nursing career fair-pkg-1 nursing career fair-pkg-4 "when i was 10, i went to the dermatologist every wednesday at 3 o'clock because i had really bad cystic acne." nursing career fair-pkg-5 and what katelynn strupp remembers most are her nurses. "they helped me more than any other medicine could." she's one of many students who went to the nursing job fair at r-c-t-c today. it's a place for students to connect with future schools and employers. it's also a chance for facilities to find much needed workers. nursing career fair-pkg-6 "everybody is short and everybody is hiring so we certainly can offer a lot to the places that are looking." nursing career fair-pkg-7 there were several booths with more than 30 organizations and six schools. and being so close to mayo clinic. rctc knows there are jobs to fill. "i don't know for the future with dmc where that's going to lead us but there's definitely always going to be spots for our nurses ya know there will always be spots for them and we're just thrilled that we produce such great nurses that they can go out obviously they can get a job in whatever area they'd like to do." for many students like strupp. they're just excited to get out into the field. "nursing school is really, really, really hard, probably one of the toughest things that many people have to go through but once you get done with it you're so relieved and it's an amazing career you can do a million different things with it and all around it's just, i personally think it's one of the coolest careers you can have." / nursing career fair-ltag-2 a couple of the students i spoke with tell me career fairs like this are helpful in showing them future opportunities. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. organizers also tell us there's a need for nurses as well as nursing assistants. / a food