Speech to Text for Future paramedics learning to save lives

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

traning-stngr-2 the rochester fire department is training future paramedics on how to respond to a victim's worst day. k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox shows us goes into the training.xxx paramedic traning-mpkgll-1 paramedic traning-mpkgll-3 1 sec of kirk suiting up for kirk sutton he is motivated to learn how to save lives. nats broken glass kirk and other paramedic students from mayo clinic school of health sciences geared up to train with fire fighters on techniques to extract victims from vehicles. more nats kirk sutton is one of the students training today. sutton says when he was deployed in army overseas - he saw first responders jump in and saves lives. it is a past vision that motivated him to become a paramedic. paramedic traning-mpkgll-4 the first response is so critical to how that patient's outcome is going to be and the fact that i can have a positive influence there is amazing to me. paramedic traning-mpkgll-2 captain holly mulholland here at the rochester fire department adds it's better for students to have hands on experience rather than learn in the classroom. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / captain mulholland says the hands-on training allows students to gain experience with the high- tech tools they will someday use on the job.