Speech to Text for Conversation to better understand suicide

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

suicide-vo-3 local mental health professionals in minnesota are also starting a conversation about the tough topic of suicide. understanding suicide-vo-1 lowerthird2line:understanding suicide austin, mn they held a conversation today in an effort to educate others on how to help those who are struggling. patricia weis is a retired nurse who keeps up her education as a requirement for her license. she says this is an important topic for everyone to talk about... not just medical professionals.x xx understanding suicide-sot-1 lowerthird2line:patricia weis rose creek, mn "suicide is real and people do commit it and that is sometimes even when they say they're not suicidal, you need to be having some type of assessment- capability in order to see really where that person standing and what you think is really dangerous continuum or not so bad." according to the centers for disease control and prevention... suicide is the second leading cause of death among persons aged 35 to 44 years old. /