Speech to Text for Teachers speak out on suicide prevention bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

awarenesss-stngr-2 according to the american foundation of suicide prevention - suicide is the second leading cause of death for iowans bewteen the ages of 15 and 24. state lawmakers are now proposing a bill that will require educators to take a training course to spot signs of students who need help. kimt news 3's stefante randall spoke to a teacher today - and joins us live now in the newsroom. stefante?xxx suicide awarenesss-nrintro-2 amy - while there are many programs out there to prevent suicide - iowa state lawmakers are going the extra mile to help teens who may be in need.xxx suicide awarenesss-mpkg-2 suicide awarenesss-mpkg-4 jeremy white works as a school teacher at mason city high school. he also works with the mason city youth task force by taking the youth mental health first aid eight hour class - which allows him and other educators to go out into community groups and schools to help those who may deal with mental issues. suicide awarenesss-mpkg-3 "but we also do talk a lot about suicide in that class and how we can identify kids that may be dealing with some of these major issues and then our goal as a mental health first aider is not to solve these issues because we are not docotrs but get them the help that they really need. / suicide awarenesss-ntag-2 white says he is hopeful that the bill will go through to continue to provide eductors with with the tools they need to learn about suicide prevention. the bill has passed the senate and will now go the house. reporting in the mason city newsroom - stefante randall kimt news 3. / thank you stefante. coming up on kimt news 3 at 6 - we hear from local students about if they think the suicide prevention measure is a good idea. /