Speech to Text for SAW: Ryan Steffen

of winning within the crestwood wrestling program... you can argue the cadets have one of the most successful programs in iowa high school history. - and at state wrestling.. ryan steffen cemented his name... alongside the best of the best. - it makes sense.. he's also our student athlete of the week.xxx steffen is saw-pkg-3 lowerthird2line:steffen's journey to success kimt news 3 sports aj: ryan steffen wrestled four matches at state tournament... three of them came against guys ranked in the top five... steffen won them all. steffen is saw-pkg-4 ryan steffen: respect to abbas and fye, they are great competitors, i came out on top, they put up a great match, but i just knew i could do it in the finals here. steffen is saw-pkg-5 aj: even though his final match ended with an arm in the air... steffen's journey to this point.. has not been easy... he's been in the semifinals for three straight years... but that's where his run ended... all three times. steffen is saw-pkg-6 keith slifka: it does make it very special, we have had lots and lots of talks and those things, its been in his back pocket, he wanted to do this, wanted to do this, and he finally did it. steffen is saw-pkg-7 aj: and in order to achieve his ultimate goal.. ryan's spent his entire careeer... following one simple phrase. ryan: to be able to be the best, you have to beat the best, i could face them later on, i could face them in the final, either way im going to have to beat them sometime.