Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-21-18

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the sun will return for today after a couple days of crummy winter weather. temps will still be below average as high pressure take over for this wednesday. with the sun, we will clear up the ice on sidewalks, roads, and cars thankfully. enjoy the clearer skies while they last. more clouds and snow chances return for thursday. the extreme cold will be staying with us for today and tomorrow, but a nicer warm up with a more mild feel will be back for the weekend. our next system will arrive tomorrow and will bring snowfall. this is looking to bring some accumulation back to the area with some freezing rain also potentially in the mix. this storm looks to mainly be focused on snowfall with accumulations ranging from 1 to 3. this will linger thursday night and into early friday morning before clearing out for friday afternoon and evening. yet another storm will move in saturday and will look to bring additional accumulations. by the end of saturday if you count both storm systems, 3?6" of new snowfall will be possible. we'll warm up into the lower to mid 30's by sunday and early next week. today: mostly sunny. highs: lower 20's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: single digits. winds: east at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower thanks jon.