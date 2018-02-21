Speech to Text for Emergency daycare planning

for many parents you hope your daycare provider or school has a plan in place in case of an emergency. rhonda dedor started thinking "what happens if there's a gas leak near the school??or the neighborhood is being asked to be evacuated." she's the director of "sunbeam christian child care and preschool" in mason city and says while it hasn't happened yet, she's planning ahead. dedor is writing to the mason city public library asking if they can be a location for them in case of an emergency..xxx rhonda ? its sort of daunting in that in what do we do, who's available, what can we use, what's good for us, and what's good for another organization. no word yet, this morning if the mason city library approved the request.