Speech to Text for Gun advocates urging lawmakers for gun control

gun safety advocates are urging law makers in minnesota to pass gun control this session... which got underway tuesday. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio... and deedee... you spoke to a local mom... what did you learn? tyler law makers got quite the welcome back yesterday morning ? take a look... hundreds volunteers with the minnesota chapter of "moms demand action" gathered outside the house and senate chambers to call on law makers to support common?sense gun safety policies.. i met with a local moms demand action volunteer who tells me why she's hopeful "there's always a better chance of passing common?sense gun laws when more people speak up and right now we have youth across this country who are speaking up. they want an answer; is my life valuable? if my life is valuable than do something to protect it." among the common sense gun laws they're asking law makers to support : a bill that would make bump stocks illegal thanks deedee. moms demand action minnesota is planning a "march for our lives" next month at the state capitol.///