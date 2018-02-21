Speech to Text for De-icing runways

experienced tuesday... clean up is wrapping up on the roads... and even the rochester international airport... and no one likes waiting in a plane, or the runway, but sometimes the delay is worth the safety . kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live from the airport to explain. good morning tyler. that's right.. unlike how the roads are treated, airports cant use salt to treat the runways, since it'll rust the aircraft. here's what they do instead. yesterday when i started i had 11 bags, and this is all i have left. rochester airport operations uses this solid formula to de? ice runways along with a liquird formula called e?36, held in these tanks. e?36 is often placed on runways before freezing to help make breaking the ice easier when it does freeze. they work long hours to stick to their motto. is it safe for my family to land. think of the passengers up in the air or on the ground. is the conditions safe for your reed also told me sometimes icy runways is more work than snow because it needs to be constantly monitored. thank you annalisa.. the way it works at r?s?t... operations is responsible for runways and taxiways, and the airlines themselves are responsible for de?icing their planes.