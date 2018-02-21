Speech to Text for Artist showcase

adults with disabilities are showing off their art skills thanks to an art studio in austin.. art exhibit-vo-1 art exhibit-vo-2 residents from cedar valley services gave a preview of what they will be selling at an upcoming exhibit. laura helle is the executive director of commission arts for austin. helle says the art show is a good way for cedar valley residents to meet people - considering many residents are shy and often stay to themselves. she adds taking the class is also a new opportunity for residents to express themselves. / art exhibit-sot-1 art exhibit-sot-2 you know everyday we see the power of art to transform people's lives and this is just microcosm of that the exhibit will be on march 2nd at the austin area commission for the arts.