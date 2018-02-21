Speech to Text for Bump stock ban

a gun accessory used in the las vegas shooting may be banned if president trump gets his way. ban on bump stocks-vo-1 ban on bump stocks-vo-2 president trump is calling for the united states justice department to put a ban on bump stock devices. a bump stock is an accessory that allows for semi-automatic rifles to shoot faster. hart brothers weaponary in mason city only have a few left after talks about banningthe device first started following the las vegas shooting. will arnolds is a gun owner and says he is against the banning of the device - but he has no need for the accessory himself.xxx ban on bump stocks-sot-1 ban on bump stocks-sot-2 essentially it is just a waste of money and ammo i mean it just picks up your rate of fire and so you are throwing 30 rounds of magazines out and i just don't see it. white house press secretary sarah sanders says trump ordered the justice department and the bureau of alcohol - tobacco - firearms and explosives to review bump fire stocks.