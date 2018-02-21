Speech to Text for Local highlights 2/20

- just two years ago... marci's big time basket.. against waverly shell rock.. in the regional final sent the mohawks to the state tournament.. they eventually captured the title. mc vs wsr girls-vo-5 mc vs wsr girls-vo-3 - in 2018.. the go-hawks.. and mohawks are squaring off.. the winner locks up a spot in the 4-a field. - m-c gets off to a strong start.. and they are building on a double digit halftime lead...anna deets connects on a three. - but the go hawks make a run... jayme willemssen gets the tough two...its down to 15. - however... m-c never lets their foot off the gas...the only thing nastier than this ice storm... hannah faktor's cross over.. theres an and one. - and then just a couple of minutes later... deets gets the ball in the paint.. she gets an and one as well. - the icing on the cake.. comes from megan meyer.. she leads everybody with 27. - for the sixth time since 2011... mason city is going back to state. - the mohawks win by 17 in front of their home crowd.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 4a region 2 (13) w-sr (7) mason city 41 58 final mc vs wsr girls-sot-vo-7 lowerthird2line:anna deets mason city sophomore anna deets: everyone coming together, everyone having fun together, jumping up and down, being happy that we are mohawks and we are going to state. lowerthird2line:mohawks return to state mason city, ia lowerthird2line:curt klaahsen mason city basketball coach curt klaahsen: just the fact we can do it at home, so many of our fans here, our student section did an awesome job, our fans were great and supporting us and i know they will take it all the way down to des moines next week. lowerthird2line:mohawks return to state mason city, ia mc vs wsr girls-sot-vo-9 megan meyer: its pretty awesome, coach klaahsen has done a great job of brining the mohawk program up and keep getting trip down to state, and we want more of those. lowerthird2line:mohawks advance to state mason city, ia - the 4-a tournament is scheduled to start next monday at the well. - due to a couple of postponement across the state.. we expect the brackets to be released at this time tomorrow. / - it could be jumping jacks... hot dog eating... even bingo. - if forest city.. and ghv are playing... the game will be close. - in their two games this year.. each team won once... the games were decided by a total of five points. fc vs ghv boys-vo-4 fc vs ghv boys-vo-2 - tonight the two rivals collide.. in the 2-a district five title game. - but from the get go the cards were ready to play.. nick joynt caught in traffic somehow finds james betz who fights baseline for two - ryan meyers making this look easy the senior helps ghv jump out to 9-oh lead through one - forest city tries to come back in the third...sam snyder spins to get two to roll on in - a couple of clutch threes gives the indians some life this one is from ryan theel at the wing - then it's micah lambert wide open...that three-ball gets f-c within 11 - but that's as close as it would get cards defense was spectacular tonight here's lowerthirdlinescore:class 2a district 5 forest city ghv 29 49 final connor burke with the strip... ahead to joynt for the layin...ghv advances 49- 29.xxx fc vs ghv boys-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:nick joynt ghv senior you can't even expalin it it was unbelievable...fir st game we lose in a buzzer beater second game we come back from 11 down and this one we blow them out up 11- zip in the end of the first so it's different. lowerthird2line:two-seed cards advance clear lake, ia lowerthird2line:james betz ghv junior a lot of really good defense we finished well we rotated actually really well we've been working on that a lot fc vs ghv boys-sot-gx-7 fc vs ghv boys-sot-gx-8 we just came out here and executed we practiced all week we knew what they were going to run so we just took our practice into the game and executed. spx fp 4 team score:ia hs basketball class 2a substate 3 forest city indians 29 <none> ghv cardin ... - ghv will play... a-p or dike new hartford in a substate final saturday night in charles city. - those two teams play tomorrow. wf vs newman boys-vo-gx-4 wf vs newman boys-vo-gx-2 - class 1-a teams are in the semifinal round... that includes west fork and newman... playing at garrigan. - in the first... newman down by 3 until josh fitzgerald with the spin...the tin...he makes it a one point game - the warhawks aren't giving up the early lead...zach martinek driving tosses it to jesse chibambo for two - newman's joe scholl closes out the first stepping up for a three from the wing.. but...it's 11-10 warhawks - martinek was on fire all night long here he is at the top of the key... count three from there... - thomas neurhring keeps it coming for the sheffield guys...this one went into double o-t! but west fork pulls out the 65-64 victory.... spx fp 4 team score:ia hs basketball class 1a district 3 newman knights 64 <none> west fork warha ... - the warhawks will face garrigan in a district final in clarion thursday....the bears edge.. st eds... 73-66. / spx fp 4 team score:ia hs basketball class 1a district 4 rockford warriors 34 <none> hudson pirat ... - the final four teams in the district four bracket look like this. - hudson comes from 11 points down at halftime...to beat rockford by four. - the warriors will say goodbye to a senior class of 6. - hudson gets don bosco in the next round. / spx fp 4 team score:ia hs basketball class 3a substate 2 clear lake lions 83 <none> crestwood cad ... - after sitting last night out.. these two games in class 3-a.. are played tonight in waverly. - crestwood edges clear lake 87-83 in double overtime.. zach lester had 48 for the lions. - the cadets get conference rival waverly shell rock on thursday.. after the go-hawks beat humboldt by 30.