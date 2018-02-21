Speech to Text for Mason City returns to state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- just two years ago... marci's big time basket.. against waverly shell rock.. in the regional final sent the mohawks to the state tournament.. they eventually captured the title. mc vs wsr girls-vo-5 mc vs wsr girls-vo-3 - in 2018.. the go-hawks.. and mohawks are squaring off.. the winner locks up a spot in the 4-a field. - m-c gets off to a strong start.. and they are building on a double digit halftime lead...anna deets connects on a three. - but the go hawks make a run... jayme willemssen gets the tough two...its down to 15. - however... m-c never lets their foot off the gas...the only thing nastier than this ice storm... hannah faktor's cross over.. theres an and one. - and then just a couple of minutes later... deets gets the ball in the paint.. she gets an and one as well. - the icing on the cake.. comes from megan meyer.. she leads everybody with 27. - for the sixth time since 2011... mason city is going back to state. - the mohawks win by 17 in front of their home crowd.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 4a region 2 (13) w-sr (7) mason city 41 58 final mc vs wsr girls-sot-vo-7 lowerthird2line:anna deets mason city sophomore anna deets: everyone coming together, everyone having fun together, jumping up and down, being happy that we are mohawks and we are going to state. lowerthird2line:mohawks return to state mason city, ia lowerthird2line:curt klaahsen mason city basketball coach curt klaahsen: just the fact we can do it at home, so many of our fans here, our student section did an awesome job, our fans were great and supporting us and i know they will take it all the way down to des moines next week. lowerthird2line:mohawks return to state mason city, ia mc vs wsr girls-sot-vo-9 megan meyer: its pretty awesome, coach klaahsen has done a great job of brining the mohawk program up and keep getting trip down to state, and we want more of those. lowerthird2line:mohawks advance to state mason city, ia - the 4-a tournament is scheduled to start next monday at the well. - due to a couple of postponement across the state.. we expect the brackets to be released at this time tomorrow. / - it