Speech to Text for Dr. John Noseworthy announces retirement

mayo clinic doctor john noseworthy is announcing he's planning to retire at the end of this year after spending 9 years in the role. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with noseworthy this afternoon. she joins us now live from the gonda building at mayo clinic. calyn what did he have to say?xxx noseworthy-lgrx-4 katie - doctor noseworthy tells me it's the "right time to do it." noseworthy-lgrx-3 that's because he says mayo clinic is commited to a rotational role pattern where every 8 to 10 years they change their c- e-o.xxx noseworthy-lmpkg-1 noseworthy-lmpkg-2 dr. noseworthy says it's up to the board of trustees to select his replacement. but he knows of 8 to 10 physicians who are ready to step in. he says his replacement will have to be able to lead and think futuristically - especially when it comes to the destination medical center project. noseworthy-lmpkg-3 "leading change is a big part of this role. being able to see what's ahead and help the organization move together to deliver great performance for our patients so it's all about how one leads when a great organization has to be ahead of the curve and keep changing." / following the announcement of his retirement... s- e-i-u healthcare president jamie gulley released the following statement saying in part.. nx fp wrap:seiu healthcare minnesota statement st. paul, mn "under dr. noseworthy, mayo has taken major ste ... "under dr. noseworthy, mayo has taken major steps backwards in relations with their hardworking employees and patients in communities like albert lea where they are undermining rural healthcare. mayo's actions over the last seven years under dr. noseworthy's leadership have put profits over the health of our communities." live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / doctor noseworthy says he plans to introduce mayo's next c- e-o in august. /