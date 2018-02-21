Speech to Text for Open 4 Business Contest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a contest in our area could help business owners or new entrepreneurs get the money they need to grow. open 4 business-vo-2 open 4 business-vo-3 it's called the open 4 business contest. main street mason city is asking community members to submit a video outlining their business idea and how it will benefit the community. the winner of the contest will get 28- thousand dollars to launch or grow their business. xxx open 4 business-sot-2 lowerthird2line:emily ginneberg exec. director, main street mason city it can be huge for anybody that is looking to do a porject that they havenyt had the funds to maybe other wise do. maybe its buying a piece of equipment that they know is really going to impact their business. the money is part of a grant administered through the iowa economic development authority's downtown resource center and main street iowa program. / live weather tease live wx