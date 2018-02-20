Speech to Text for Iowa considers headlight bill

or sleet.. having your headlights can ensure other drivers see you. but currently - no law requires you to turn them on under those circumstances in iowa. kimt news 3's stefante randall spoke to law enforcement and one local driver on how a proposed bill could change that. she joins us live now in mason city. stefante?xxx headlights bill reax-lintro-4 amy - i'm at the corner of u-s 65 and 1st street north-east in mason city. headlights bill reax-lintro-2 it's a busy intersection but not many drivers have their lights on... even thouhg the roads are very slippery.xxx headlights bill reax-pkg-3 lowerthird2line:reaction to headlight bill mason city, ia laurel bram lives out of town... where some of the roads can make it hard to see oncoming traffic. headlights bill reax-pkg-4 "i leave for work early in the morning and many times i am coming in fog or rain or snow and it would really help to prevet an accident to have drivers have their lights on." headlights bill reax-pkg-8 under current iowa law - headlights are to be on from sundown to sunrise and during the day when visibilty is less than 500 feet. the new proposed bill would require headlights be on at all times during rain, sleet or snow. lowerthird2line:trooper mark miller district commander, iowa state patrol "i think that the current legislation that they are trying push through just kind of cleans up the law a little bit for everybody and makes it simplier for them to understand." headlights bill reax-pkg-9 cars with automatic running daytime lights meet the requirements.. but some say that could cause some confusion. "i have two different cars that i drive and one of them they automatically come on and the other one do not so i have to make an effort but it is still worth the effort." "but obviously if we've got more visibility anything that may have made a difference in an accident could be the difference in seeing that healdight or not is a positive." as for laurel - she says drivers need to be alert to ensure they avoid accidents - and those lights may help. "if you are on a two lane highway and have another car coming at you you have to keep an eye on out on them and then keep an eye on the road and i think having the lights on coming towards you would help immensley. / headlights bill reax-ltag-2 the proposal passed in the senate... and will now head to the house for review. reporting live in mason city - stefante randall kimt news 3. / thank you stefante. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten - we will explain the proposed consequences drivers could face if they forget to turn their headlights on in bad weather. / we all